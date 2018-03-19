Since its launch 35 years ago, Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd (ETI) is the UK’s leader in the manufacture and design of electronic thermometers and temperature probes.

In 2017 they won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade for the third time in five years. ETI has a comprehensive, global network of distributors enabling ETI products to be sold worldwide. In addition to manufacturing thermometers, probes, data-loggers and pH meters, ETI has an in-house UKAS accredited calibration laboratory for both temperature and humidity.

ETI will be exhibiting their comprehensive range of hand-held digital catering thermometers, data-loggers, probes and associated temperature measuring accessories including the new ThermaData® WiFi Loggers and the Thermapen® IR Infrared Thermometer.

Manufactured by ETI in the UK, the ThermaData WiFi loggers utilise the latest WiFi wireless technology and are a cost-effective, temperature monitoring system that remotely record the temperature of appliances and buildings. Each logger transmits the recorded data to a WIFI router connected to the internet which can be accessed and viewed from a PC, laptop or tablet anywhere in the world.

Call 01903 202151 or visit www.etiltd.com