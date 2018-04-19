Elite Traveler Names Seven British Restaurants In The Top 100 Restaurants In The World

London dominates the UK dining scene with five of the seven British restaurants situated in the capital Sat Bains’s restaurant in Nottingham and The Fat Duck in Bray are the only restaurants outside of London to appear on the list

The US heads up the list with 28 restaurants in the Top 100, followed by France with 18 restaurants

Seven British restaurants have been named in the Top 100 Restaurants in the World, according to the seventh annual poll of its readers by private jet lifestyle publication Elite Traveler.

The highest ranking British restaurant is Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck in Bray (10), while Sat Bains’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Nottingham (92) was also on the list.

The USA has been recognized as the best performing country in the world, with 28 restaurants making the list, while France followed with 18 award winners. Other standout countries include Spain with eight winners, while Italy and the UK were joint fourth with seven winners from both countries.

The number one spot was awarded to Grant Achatz’s Alinea in Chicago. On receiving the prestigious honor, he commented: “It’s been a busy year, but this recognition by Elite Traveler and everything we’ve accomplished makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

New entries on the list include La Dame de Pic (100), Bibendum (97), Smyth + The Loyalist (96), Brae (95), Masa (94), Le Coucou (93), The Modern (90) and Single Thread Farms (86).

The British restaurants to feature on the list include The Fat Duck (10), Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (15), Restaurant Gordon Ramsey (22), The Ledbury (35), Sat Bains (92), Bibendum (97) and La Dame de Pic (100).

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was received by Daniel Boulud, who describes his work in the kitchen at Daniel as collaborative as opposed to an individual project based around the ethos of one chef. “Dishes are not coming from one individual. They’re coming from everybody’s collaboration together. It’s a collective work. It’s definitely a form of partnership the way we are working here.”

