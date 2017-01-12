Emily Roux To Host Dinner And Cookery Demonstration At Scottish Restaurant

The grand-daughter of one of the world’s most famous chefs will share her own recipe for success with a special dinner and cookery demonstration at her family’s leading Scottish restaurant.

Emily Roux will be joined by her grandfather, Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, for the event at the Albert and Michel Roux Jr Restaurant at Crossbasket Castle, near Glasgow, next week.

It is the first time the duo have hosted this kind of event at the restaurant. The menu for the dinner, held on Wednesday, January 18, has been specially designed by Emily, with the cookery demonstration to take place the following day.

Food lovers will have the opportunity to experience dishes, created by the chef and hear from the world-famous culinary family behind the UK’s first triple Michelin-starred restaurant.

Emily, 25, has played a key role in making Crossbasket Castle a success since it opened in May 2015. Emily said: “Scotland has exceptional produce and a big appetite for great food so I’m really excited to be at the castle sharing my dishes and showing people how to recreate some of my favourite recipes.

“My family has shared their skills with me as I’ve development my career and I look forward to passing on some great advice.”

Emily, whose career has been inspired by her grandfather and father, Michel Roux Jr, honed her skills training in Europe’s top establishments, including La Table du Lancaster, Le 395 and Akrame in Paris as well as Alain Ducasse’s restaurants in Monaco. Emily currently works with Restaurant Associates and joined Le Gavroche in 2015, working alongside her father to launch a series of monthly events.

Albert and Michel Roux Jr, supported by Emily, opened their first co-branded fine dining restaurants in 2015 at Crossbasket Castle on the outskirts of Glasgow and Inverlochy Castle near Fort William. Both restaurants offer an intimate setting, seating up to 25 at Crossbasket and 50 at Inverlochy and will be run by chefs trained in Roux kitchens, whose graduates include Marco Pierre White, Marcus Wareing and Andrew Fairlie