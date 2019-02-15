Employers, Job Centres And Trade Bodies Join Forces To Launch Hospitality Works 2019

The annual Hospitality Works campaign has today launched for 2019, promoting hospitality as a sector where jobseekers can find gainful employment and a successful career.

With the support of national hospitality employers, the campaign will be led by the Department for Work and Pensions, The Springboard Charity, UKHospitality and the British Beer and Pub Association. It will showcase the great career opportunities available across the hospitality sector, which currently faces a skills shortage.

Hospitality Works 2019 will centre around two ‘Big Bash Events’ held in Manchester and Leeds. The Leeds ‘Big Bash’ event will kick off on 20th of February and the Manchester ‘Big Bash’ event will take place on 8th of March. Both events will provide opportunities for a range of employers to meet with their local Job Centre Plus and potential future employees.

The Hospitality Works campaign has created in excess of 8,000 work placements since its conception in 2015. With the set-piece ‘Big Bash’ events and countless other events around the country planned, a record number of jobseekers are expected to find themselves a career in hospitality this year thanks to the campaign.

Springboard’s Chief Executive Anne Pierce CBE commented: “In an industry where skills shortages continue to be challenging and labour shortages heading rapidly to crisis point, there is an acute need to take positive action to attract more people from the UK into the hospitality industry and fill the growing number of vacancies – particularly in the cities. This is why Springboard will be, once again, joining DWP as a major partner in Hospitality Works, rallying our industry partners, ambassadors and delivery teams to engage, inspire and influence jobseekers to join our fantastic industry, through a range of national and local inspirational activities and events in partnership with job centres in every region of the country.”

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association commented: “The BBPA are delighted to once again support the Hospitality Works campaign. Our industry needs to do more to recruit UK citizens to our workforce whether behind the bar or in our kitchens, as pub chefs, or wider roles within the team. I am pleased our members are taking part in this important campaign up and down the country, working with Job Centres and potential employees.

“Campaigns such as Hospitality Works do a great job of promoting the huge variety of career options which the hospitality sector can provide, enabling those looking for work to embark on an exciting and rewarding career.”

Hospitality Works 2019 will also be supported by some of the biggest employers in the industry including Marston’s, McDonalds, Hilton, Ei Group, Caffé Nero, Bourne Leisure and Yo! Sushi. They’ll be taking part through visiting schools, holding events at job centres and welcoming jobseekers into their businesses for a taste of hospitality and to understand what opportunities are available to them within the sector. If you want to participate as a business/employer, please email hospitality.works@dwp.gsi.gov.uk or follow the #JobsWithASmile hashtag on social media.