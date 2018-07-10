England Fans to Buy TEN MILLION Extra Pints During Semi-final Match Against Croatia

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) is predicting that home fans will buy TEN MILLION extra pints during the semi-final World Cup match against Croatia, as they cheer on the England team.

The extra number of pints bought during the knockout stage match could provide a boost to the economy of up to £30 million. The Great British pub will be one of the main beneficiaries of a surge in demand for beer as fans cheer on the England team against Croatia at their local, which will take place on Wednesday 11th July at 7pm.

The taxman will be cheering the loudest when England play Croatia. Counting receipts from beer sales, the Chancellor could get an additional windfall as high as £4.5 million from beer drinkers and pub-goers watching the match.

In total, the BBPA has predicted that 30 million extra pints have been sold from all of England’s World Cup matches so far.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds comments:

“When it comes to watching the World Cup, only being at the game itself can compare with being in the pub. With the England team doing us proud and reaching their first semi-final in 28 years, fans will continue to pack out their local to cheer on Gareth Southgate and the boys. It’s fantastic news for both English football and the Great British pub!”