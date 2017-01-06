Enter the Care Chef of the Year Competition 2017 TODAY!

What is it?

This competition continually challenges passionate chefs who operate in the care sector to devise new and exciting recipes and to excel in their day to day catering environments.

Contestants are required to produce a main course and dessert, suitable for service users in a care setting. The food cost should be no more than £2.25 per head. It should be nutritionally balanced and incorporate one of the Premier Food brands as listed in the competition rules #9 and here.

Who can take part?

Entries are sought from all sectors of the care market. Both NACC members and non-members are welcome to take part. This competition aims to raise the profile of the service locally and nationally.

Deadline and how to enter!