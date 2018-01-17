Environment Minister Launches Pioneering Gosport Paper Cup Recycling Scheme

Environment Minister, Thérèse Coffey, has today launched a new recycling initiative for paper coffee cups in Gosport – the first of its kind in the UK. Created through a partnership between Gosport Borough Council and paper cup manufacturer Huhtamaki, the scheme will pilot a collection and recycling service for used coffee cups for residents and businesses.

It will provide dedicated cup recycling bins at strategic sites across Gosport including the ferry port (used by commuters as well as tourists) and council-owned premises such as the town hall and the leisure centre, with plans to extend collection points to main high street locations, local offices and transport providers in the future.

Commenting on the scheme, Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey said: “I am very pleased to see Gosport Borough Council and local industry coming together to take positive action to increase the recycling of cups. Tackling paper and coffee cup waste is a vital way to protect our environment and this is a great example of how collaborative action can have a real impact to make recycling even easier.

“This is exactly the kind of initiative that we would like to see following the launch of our 25 Year Environment Plan.”

Local MP for Gosport, Caroline Dinenage, who also attended the launch added “I was delighted to invite the Minister to Gosport to launch Huhtamaki’s innovative new recycling scheme. Taking such positive steps to allow single-use cups to be recycled is great news for the environment and for the local community.”

Residents simply need to make sure used cups are empty before separating the lid from the cup and placing both items in a dedicated bin. Cups and lids will be recycled into products such as garden furniture, park benches and flower tubs that could be used in and around Gosport. The initiative is underwritten by Huhtamaki and will go live in February 2018.

Cllr Mark Hook, Leader of the Council, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support such a pioneering scheme, which makes it easier for residents to recycle coffee cups on the go. We’d encourage all local businesses and residents to get involved and help make this a success.”

Neil Whittall of Huhtamaki added, “The cups we manufacture in Gosport are sustainably sourced, responsibly produced and fully recyclable. However we recognise that many are not being recycled and we are actively working to change this. Improving cup collection and recycling infrastructure in Gosport will help local people make a difference and improve recycling rates. We hope this new initiative will create a blueprint for similar schemes across the UK.”