EP Business In Hospitality Brings Together Celebrity Chefs And Top Athletes At The Ritz

Brian Turner and Ritz Chef John Williams cook with top British athletes at The Ritz, London, as part of charity initiative to educate children about food

Thought leader in business thinking and opinion, EP Business in Hospitality, has united some of the countries leading chefs with top sporting athletes in a bid to raise awareness of the importance of fresh produce and the positive impact that great food, fresh produce and nutritionhas on culture and business today. Raising awareness for the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ ‘Adopt a School’ trust and in line with a powerful campaign from EP, which encourages business professionals from across any industry sector, join forces to broaden mental agility and create change, celebrity chef Brian Turner CBE and John Williams MBE, Executive Chef at The Ritz, teamed up with Olympic swimmer Kate Haywood and top global rugby athlete Deborah Fleming (England Rugby Sevens) in the kitchens at The Ritz, London for a day of culinary adventure.

Opening up new channels of communication and supporting knowledge share across different industries such as food service and sport is vital in today’s business world. With a focus on the impact food can have on people, the two athletes spent an educational day in The Ritz kitchens alongside two talented chefs and learning how to cook a number of fresh, healthy and balanced dishes alongside the charity’s mission to educate children about food. From the sight, smells and tastes, to the chopping, seasoning and presentation, the athletes learned how to create simple dishes packed with flavour and colour.

Kate Haywood explained: “It was a fantastic experience to step outside of our usual circles and to go into The Ritz kitchens, not to mention learning new cookery skills from some of the best in the business. What was interesting was the revelation that good food doesn’t have to be complex or onerous. It’s important that the young learn about food and nutrition from an early age, just as adults should embrace the power of great food and the impact it can have in the workplace today.”

Chef Brian Turner CBE, told EP “What a fun day cooking with two wonderful young ladies who have succeeded in the sporting arena along with John Williams at The Ritz. This was a marvellous opportunity to underline the need to teach young people about the value of eating nutritious, fresh, correctly cooked food through the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ ‘Adopt A School’ scheme. I cannot wait to do it again, if I get asked!!”

Rugby professional Deborah Fleming also commented: “I’m working closely with EP in helping to build more bridges for businesses across different industries and in supporting the RACA charity. I am also very passionate about people and their wellbeing so taking part in this amazing experience was a real honour.”

Haywood concluded “As an Olympian I always had a team of people around me; success isn’t about working in isolation and cooking with Brian Turner and John Williams really highlighted this. Sharing knowledge with people from any industry sector can be extremely powerful in business certainly when it comes to raising awareness of important messages like food, health and nutrition.”

The ‘Adopt a School’ scheme from RACA is designed to educate primary school children about what they eat and the nutritional value, healthiness and encouraging a balanced diet. Chefs volunteer to adopt a school – visit the website for more details: http://royalacademyofculinaryarts.org.uk