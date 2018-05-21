EPoS Solutions from CafEpos

CafEpos is a reliable, tailored and cost-effective Epos system. Whether you are a cafe, bar, bakery or restaurant, CafEpos ensures that every small business owner maintains financial and operational control at all times.

The touch screen terminals and kitchen printer not only allows quicker service but also provides you with extensive reporting. As well as showing takings, deposits, tips, sales, vat and covers, you will also receive at 6am a suspicious activity report, leaving you with total piece of mind.

As a constant reassurance, the activity report will notify you of crucial information such as the removal of service charges after payment, allowing you to monitor your staff even when you are not on site.

CafEpos isn’t a retail system that has been modified to cope with table management and tabs. It handles prix fixes, kitchen printing (including aways), discounts, modifiers and chip & pin payments.

Insightful training days will show you how to get the most out of your system and your reports. Not to mention, you receive a dedicated, invaluable support team who are available every working day from 9 to 5.

We believe you will get the best from the system by having an account manager: a face instead of a reference. You will meet your account manager at a local training session.

In essence, with CafEpos, your service speeds up, your workforce becomes more efficient and your profits increase.

Discover more at www.cafepos.co.uk or call us on 01494 473 337.