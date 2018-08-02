Estrella Galicia Gathers UK’s Best Spanish Chefs For A Taste Of Galician Gastronomy

Spanish brewer, Estrella Galicia, is teaming up with an allstar line-up of the UK’s best Spanish chefs to bring the biggest ‘taste of Galicia’ London has ever seen.

Taking place this September and October as part of London Restaurant Festival, the programme seeks to celebrate Galicia’s unique terroir which includes rugged landscapes and a wetter-than-average climate; making the region unique to the rest of Spain and ideal for brewing.

Tickets are selling fast for the series of events, which offers Londoners the opportunity to try Galician fare – including octopus, padron peppers and cuttlefish – paired with the full range of Estrella Galicia beers including the brewery’s signature World Lager.

Highlights include a chef-hosted dinner with Nieves Barragán at Sabor, a 5-course beer paired dinner at Barrafina and a tasting menu at Brindisa hosted by Head Chef, Leo Rivera, and Michelin-starred Julio Sotomayor; who will be flying in from Galicia specially for the occasion.

Barragán opened her celebrated restaurant Sabor, meaning ‘flavour’ in Spanish, earlier this year after heading up London’s coveted Barrafina for over ten years. Named in Debrett’s list of the 500 most influential people in the UK in 2017, Barragán’s new venture saw her awarded the ‘Chef’s Chef of the Year’ at this year’s National Restaurant Awards.

Commenting on the programme, Barragán said:

“From the tapas bars of Andalucía to the seafood restaurants of Galicia, there are hugely diverse dining experiences across Spain. Estrella Galicia’s programme of events will showcase the unique flavours of Galicia in a way that London has never seen before.

“The region has a huge coastline so diners can expect lots of delicious seafood including Galician favourites – like octopus – interpreted by talented top London chefs and guest Galician chefs alike; including Michelin-starred chef, Javier Olleros, who will be flying in from Spain to collaborate with Sabor.

Lindsay Castling, UK Market Manager for Estrella Galicia added:

“London has such a diverse foodie scene and we’re excited to be contributing to that through our chef partnerships to bring a real taste of Galicia to the UK.

“This exciting gastronomy programme is a way of us raising a glass to the terroir of our fifth-generation brewery. Our team at Estrella Galicia has a real passion for gastronomy and the events at London Restaurant Festival are the perfect opportunity to immerse into Galician cuisine and our range of premium beers for the first time.”

A series of ‘tapas tours’ will also see diners restaurant-hop their way around a trio of popular Spanish eateries including Brindisa, Pix Pinxtos and Navarros.

As part of the programme, Estrella Galicia have also created a cookbook showcasing classic Galician recipes from participating chefs and details are set to be announced soon for a special ‘tasting of the book’ event with Omar Allibhoy; Founder of Tapas Revolution.

The full list of events planned throughout London Restaurant Festival are as follows:

An exclusive pre-festival event hosted at Brindisa will feature an Estrella Galicia-paired five-course dinner paired with Estrella Galicia beers. Galician guest chef, Michelin-starred chef Julio Sotomayor, is flying in to London specially for the event.

In collaboration with Michelin-starred Galician chef Javier Olleros, Nieves will create a Galician-inspired menu using traditional ingredients and cooking methods.

An addition to the London Restaurant Festival’s ever popular restaurant-hopping tours, the Tapas Tours take in some of London’s best Spanish restaurants.

For this unique event, renowned Cardiff tapas restaurant, Bar44, will collaborate with London’s Brindisa to showcase a 5-course Spanish feast paired with Estrella Galicia beers

Five-course dinner at London’s greatest tapas restaurant with paired Estrella Galicia beers.