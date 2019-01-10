ETM Reports Record Christmas Trading

The 14-strong bar and restaurant group, ETM, reports its best ever Christmas with overall revenue up 16% and like-for-like sales rising to 13.1% for the five weeks up to 31 December. One of the biggest growth areas was in pre-booked event sales which saw an uplift of 13.3%.

Ed Martin, CEO and joint founder of ETM comments: “We are delighted with the group’s performance over the festive and New Year period – delivering double-digit growth and record sales of over £1.2m for the week ending 16 December. Through innovative trading formats, investment in a new sales division and robust forward planning, we have been able to optimise sales across all our venues. I am immensely proud of our teams whose hard work has delivered this great result.

We are optimistic for 2019 and hope to see a very positive first quarter with forthcoming major sporting events like the NFL Super Bowl and Six Nations.”

ETM continues its site-roll out with the group’s fourth sports-led venue, Redwood at London Bridge, set to open this summer, building on ETM’s success with Greenwood, Long Arm Pub and Broadleaf.