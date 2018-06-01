Europa Furnishings – Turning Whatever You Can Imagine Into Reality…

With decades of experience in commercial, contract and specialty upholstery, we always aim to deliver the very best for our clients.

Over the years, our versatility has been proven as we have worked closely with clients from many sectors including hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, wine bars, public houses, show houses, private hospitals, interior designers, architects, manufacturers of leisure furniture and domestic clients. We have particularly built a fine reputation for top-quality commercial seating and chair solutions.

Whatever you require, from a bespoke one-off item to a large commercial project, we have the capacity, experience and ability to produce outstanding results, time and again. So why not get in touch and see how we can help you?

For further information contact Europa Furnishing on 01489 789700 or visit www.europa-ltd.co.uk