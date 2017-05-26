Exclusively Shows Focus On Future Trends And Kitchen Needs

This year trade shows Exclusively Electrical and Exclusively Housewares have their sights firmly set on what will be in the kitchen of the future.

Organisers Brooke House have confirmed that ‘what comes next for kitchen gadgets and housewares’ will be a key theme at this year’s shows which run on Tuesday and Wednesday, 13 & 14 June at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London.

Together the sister shows offer a line-up of nearly 150 leading kitchen appliance and housewares suppliers, with many more brands represented. The full exhibitor listings can be found on the respective show websites.

The shows also offer visitors a full product demonstration programme on the first day, including Ken Hom, legend of fusion cooking, in conjunction with DKB Household. The demos will be staged in the shows’ new ‘Tomorrow’s Kitchen’ feature. On the second day, this area will contain a seminar theatre and host speakers covering ‘the kitchen of the future’ and offering insight about future design and consumer trends for small kitchen appliances and housewares products. More details online.

The shows’ legendary hospitality means that all visitors are very well looked after, with free refreshments, including free tea and coffee trollies, sponsored by Brita, that tour the show floor and a two-course lunch. A Buyers’ Lounge, with free refreshments and wifi is also available and sponsored this year by RKW brands Tower, Morphy Richards and Swan.

Buyers interested in visiting either show can browse the full exhibitor lists and register their interest online via

www.exclusivelyhousewares.co.uk or www.exclusivelyelectrical.co.uk or by calling 0121 237 1130. The shows are free to visit for bona fide trade buyers.