Expedia® Launches Rev+, A Revenue Management Tool, Worldwide

Online travel company The Expedia group, is officially launching Rev+ in the UK. As part of Expedia® PartnerCentral (EPC), the company’s partner portal which helps hotels manage their properties and rates, Rev+ is a revenue management tool designed to provide actionable data and insights to empower partners to make smart decisions to optimise their revenue. Rev+, an essential tool for revenue managers, comes at no additional costs for hotel partners, and doesn’t require additional sign-up.

“We’re going through an exciting period of evolution at Expedia, providing partners with more technology services and product offerings,” said Benoit Jolin, vice president of Expedia’s Global Product. “Our hotel partners see value in the data we provide and have expressed a need for additional support, insights and access to greater intelligence to help them more effectively refine their revenue strategy and make informed business decisions in less time. Rev+ was created from this feedback, along with months of testing that informed the first version of the product.

“Rev+ is the start of our Revenue Management capabilities from which we will continue to build and enhance according to our partners’ feedback.”

As a global business with more than 200 travel booking sites globally and nearly 385,000 lodging partners world-wide, Expedia has the necessary scale to provide partners with comprehensive and accurate analysis that makes a difference to their business. Current features include:

Price Calendar: A comprehensive view of a hotel’s pricing relative to their competitive set for the next 365 days.

A comprehensive view of a hotel’s pricing relative to their competitive set for the next 365 days. Market Alerts: An alert system that helps our Hotel Partners find the most recent and relevant changes in their market.

An alert system that helps our Hotel Partners find the most recent and relevant changes in their market. Daily Snapshot: Additional insights about what’s happening on a specific day; including forecasted demand and know events.

Additional insights about what’s happening on a specific day; including forecasted demand and know events. Competitive Price Grid: Surfacing a hotel’s pricing trends relative to their competitive set over

Expedia’s Rev+ is unique in its ability to provide Expedia hotel partners a comprehensive view of opportunities in their market and the tools to quickly take advantage of them. All data and insights provided by Expedia PartnerCentral are based on a competitive set customizable by every hotel partner, ensuring they are receiving the most relevant and impactful insights for them.

Rev+ will be another important tool provided to hotel partners, at no additional costs.