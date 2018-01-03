“Experience Spending” Still A Priority Despite Spending Cutback

Consumer spending fluctuated in 2017 as rising prices forced Brits to spend more on essential items, with expenditure on ‘nice-to-haves’ shifting month-on-month as households made small, yet necessary, tweaks to balance their budgets.

Despite cutbacks elsewhere, the experience economy proved a clear winner in 2017. Spending on entertainment grew by 10.2 per cent across the year, boosted in particular by spending in pubs and restaurants which saw double digit year-on-year increases of 12.2 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively in 2017.

Cinema, event ticket and theatre spend – a big winner in 2016 with overall growth of 11 per cent – saw a greater range of peaks and troughs in 2017, which contributed to slower, yet robust, overall growth of 6.6 per cent. Key releases including tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Divide tour in February and highly anticipated films such as Dunkirkand Despicable Me 3 in July boosted spending by 23.3 per cent and 24.3 per cent respectively in those months, as consumers continued to prioritise discretionary spend on leisure time with friends and family, rather than accumulating material goods.

Looking ahead to 2018, consumers tell us they are likely to continue to spend conservatively and maintain a measured approach to monthly budget allocation. Reflecting on the latest interest rate rise, three in 10 (31 per cent) Brits recognised a need to make some changes to everyday spending, with actions ranging from going to discount stores more often (53 per cent) to buying fewer luxury items (19 per cent).

Paul Lockstone, Managing Director at Barclaycard, said:

“Consumer spending grew 3.6 per cent in 2017, a figure which on the surface looks robust. It masks a story, however, of consumers ‘consciously coping’ with a sustained period of rising prices and stagnant wage growth. In a bid to balance essential and discretionary spending, we saw Brits making a series of minor tweaks to everyday expenditure to balance the books amid wider economic concerns.

“Confidence levels throughout the year show that consumers are continuing to watch the external environment closely and adjusting accordingly. With inflation hitting a near six-year high in November, it will be interesting to see how this impacts spending priorities in the early part of 2018, as consumers recover from a further squeeze this Christmas.”