Explore The Gourmet Flavours Of India At The Clink With World-Renowned Chef Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL

London’s innovative prisoner training restaurant, The Clink at HMP Brixton, has announced its latest fundraising dinner as part of its ongoing commitment to reduce reoffending rates and raise vital funds to support the expansion of The Clink concept.

Taking place at the national award-winning Brixton restaurant on Tuesday 14 March, with guests asked to arrive at 6.15pm, food lovers can explore the gourmet flavours of India as world-renowned chef and Clink Chef Ambassador Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL invites you to an evening of inspiring Indian food and fundraising.

Cyrus joined The Clink’s Ambassador Programme in 2014 and generously donates his time and expertise to support the ongoing rehabilitation and education of the prisoners training at The Clink Restaurant. Providing training to the aspiring chefs, Cyrus also helps to increase awareness of the charity and its work in reducing reoffending by providing dedicated hospitality training to those wanting to transform their lives and break the cycle of crime.

The evening will begin with non-alcoholic welcome drinks and canapés before Cyrus spices things up with his patra ni machhi – coconut wrapped fish and curried mince lamb, a famous dish created by the Parsee people from the Gujarat region. Other dishes on the menu include leg of chicken simmered in an organic Hunza apricot sauce served with lightly spiced caramelised onion rice and crisp fried potatoes sprinkled with spice dust. The evening of exploration will come to a close with lagan nu custard, an iconic Parsee dessert of baked custard flavoured with cardamom, nutmeg and rose and served with pistachio kulfi.

Tickets are £49.50 per person and guests will be able to enjoy the flavour-filled five-course menu of a multi award-winning chef while also raising money to support the opening of future Clink prisoner training projects across the UK, with all proceeds from the event going directly to the charity.

Places for the evening are limited and must be booked in advance, due to the necessary security procedures in place with the restaurant being situated behind the walls of the 19th century prison. Guests are required to arrive at 6.15pm with dinner served at 7.00pm to allow enough time to pass through security.

Please email brixton@theclinkrestaurant.com for more information and to book your place at this exclusive foodie fundraising event.