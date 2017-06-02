Fabric Spray Proves Effective Against Norovirus

OUTBREAKS of food poisoning or viral infections like Norovirus can lead to significant costs and disruption to a business.

Soft furnishings and fixed fabrics can often be hard to clean effectively, Biomaster Hygiene Control antimicrobial fabric spray offers easy to apply product protection against pathogenic and odour-causing microorganisms, reducing the risk of cross-contamination as part of a regular cleaning regime.

Proven effective against Norovirus and antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as MRSA and VRE, Biomaster’s fabric spray can be applied as a regular topical treatment to any fabric, soft furnishing, carpet or curtain to make them more hygienic and fresher, for much longer.

Simply spray evenly over soft furnishing and textiles to be protected, ensuring all the surface is treated. The liquid will dry within 15-20 minutes.

For more information contact info@acoura.com or call Acoura Ltd. on 01438 745 771.

Biomaster is an Addmaster (UK) Ltd. product. www.addmaster.co.uk. T: 01785 225656