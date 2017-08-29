Farm Frites launches Sweet Potato Fries

Farm Frites has added a longer-length sweet potato fry to its range which boasts one of the quickest cooking times on the market.

Its new premium sweet potato fry has been launched to help operators maximise profits through the upselling of side orders.

“The retail market in the UK has seen a 120% YOY uplift lift in sweet potato sales and the trend to upgrade to a premium side order continues to be strong,” explains Nic Townsend, marketing manager UK and Ireland, Farm Frites.

“Our sweet potato fry cooks in just 1.5 – 2 minutes but this speed is not at the expense of taste. This chip has a fluffy texture, a crunchy bite and a quality taste that will keep consumers coming back for more.

“We’ve designed this fry to be longer than standard to continue the premium theme and give the consumer ‘wow factor.’ A longer length fry not only looks great but allows for maximum plate coverage.

“We know that speed is paramount to a successful serving and are proud of the results of our tests which showed great taste up to a minute faster than our competitors. That is a time that makes all the difference in busy commercial kitchens.”

Farm Frites’ Sweet Potato fry contains non GMO ingredients. The product is lightly coated for crunch and pre fried in rapeseed oil.

“Consumers like premiumisation and the ability to customise their meal. Sweet potato is not just a popular choice that customers expect to see on a menu, it’s a profitable choice for operators who can make a good margin on a simple product upgrade.”

For further information on Farm Frites’ latest launch call 01452 415845, visit www.farmfrites.com