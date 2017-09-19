Farmer’s Arms Embraces Community’s Kids

A Padstow pub has installed a community play area for local children with the support of Pub is The Hub’s Community Services Fund.

Award-winning tenants at the St Austell Brewery-owned Farmer’s Arms, Dan Martland and Lisa Clarke have been running the pub three miles outside Padstow in St Merryn for nearly three years and had noticed the lack of playing facilities in the area. With some space at the rear of the pub they were determined to create a safe and fun area for local children.

Having met Pub is The Hub’s local advisor, Reg Clarke at a hospitality exhibition, the couple were inspired to apply for a grant to kick-start their plans from the organisation’s unique-to-pubs Community Services Fund. Then the pub’s owners St Austell Brewery contributed some further funding to add to Dan and Lisa’s own investment.

The result is an enclosed state-of-the-art play castle activity centre, complete with rope bridge, scramble board and tunnel providing hours of play for children.

Dan Martland said: “In the summer the local children join the many visitors in enjoying any of the seven local beaches nearby. However, in the out-of-season periods, there’s no-where locally for village children to play after school. We hope that our own seaside castle will be the perfect venue for playing, exercise and parties, as well as a lovely sun trap for parents looking for their own relaxation time.”

“We are very grateful to Pub is The Hub for giving us the inspiration to attempt a project like this and also to St Austell Brewery for supporting our plans.”

Reg Clarke from Pub is The Hub added: “In busy tourist areas like Padstow it’s great to give something back to the community in the quieter seasons and having a safe, exciting piece of equipment like this is sure to fire the imagination!”