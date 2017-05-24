Fathers Day – June 18 – Are You Ready?

When it came to celebratory functions Fathers Day was often considered the “poor relation”, the good news now is that Father’s Day is great for business!

I know, I was asked weeks ago by my daughter to keep Sunday, June 18 free, and all I know is that it is lunch somewhere! (I suspect I will still end up paying)!

Apparently, Father’s Day dates back to 1908 and began after a mining disaster which saw the unfortunate deaths of many men most of who were fathers, and was founded as a special day dedicated to honouring fathers. Unfortunately, the first Father’s Day was not publicised very well and proved to be a bit disappointing.

While still not as popular as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day in the hospitality industry is still a massive event. Total retail spend on Mother Day’s in 2014 was £1.3 bn, which is nearly double the £648 million spent on Father’s Day, however the figures are still great, 37.6 percent of consumers feel that Father’s Day is an important occasion.

A sure sign that Father’s Day is a popular calendar event in the hospitality industry can be seen by how Chain restaurants, who currently account for approximately 1 in 4 of all restaurants in the UK are marketing themselves .They are securing an increasingly bigger share of the market , and are heavily promoting Father’s Day in their establishments as a family event. Many of these chains spend huge sums on marketing with attractive promotions such as “Dad eats free” however, research into customer trends has revealed that customers are looking for something that little bit different.

So, do you have your promotion in place yet? Promoting a sense of occasion in your pub/hotel/restaurant can help boost profits and make your business stand out from the crowd. Independent hospitality providers are still the largest sector of the industry, and, eating out decisions researched by VoucherCodes.co.uk a couple of years back show that a love of independents is giving the UK’s local hospitality scene a £1.1 billion boost each month, with diners spending an average of £45 each month at their top regional restaurants.

The research also found that 49 per cent of Brits class independent restaurants as their favourite places to eat, with a further 34 per cent favouring local pubs and cafes.

Supporting the local community is the main reason people enjoy eating at smaller, independent places, with over half (51 per cent) surveyed saying they prefer to spend their money locally.

It’s time to celebrate difference. Independent businesses have personality, something lacking in the multi chain outlets, and is for me a unique selling point. Warm, friendly, informal, sometimes quirky and something that simply cannot be replicated.

Here are a few CLH News tips which may help you grab a slice of the estimated £700 million Father’s Day spend

• Promote yourself, sounds simple, but make sure posters, table cards, or an outside banner are placed well in advance and plain to see . Advertise in your local newspaper, and make sure your website Twitter Facebook are all promoting your Father’s Day event.

• Make sure all your staff are aware of the promotion and get them to “sell it” at every opportunity

• Gear up for family visits. Father’s Day means lots of children. Creating an unforgettable experience for them ensures repeat business from happy parents. Offer activities to engage them, such as colouring packs or a toy corner, bouncy castle, maybe even a children’s entertainer.

• Special Father’s Day promotions, be creative! People like getting money off or receiving extra. Buy into that sense of something for nothing by offering a menu with a free drink, or depending on the size of the party, dad eats free. Or offer a complimentary gift with every booking. This is a relatively inexpensive way to initially lure people through the door.

• Engage a photographer or arm a member of staff with a camera, to take memento photos. (Good reason to take contact details for future marketing)

• Don’t limit yourself to one day one sitting, maximise it into a weekend with several sittings

• Consider a raffle prize all those making a booking are entered into a free meal for two raffle (again a good reason to take contact details for future marketing)

We at CLHNews hope we can make your life that it’ll be easier, we have on our website a couple of Father’s Day posters you can download, all you need to do is fill in your venue name and date, and we also have a picture frame template for you to download, where you can put any memento photographs of diners.

Visit www.catererlicensee.com/posters