FDF Awards 2018 Open For Entries

The 2018 Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Awards are officially open from today (21 November) for any food and drink business wanting to celebrate their achievements and the hard work of talented individuals.

The awards give entrants the chance to showcase the exciting work that companies and individual employees are undertaking in areas such as exports, environmental leadership, education and health. This year there are also two new categories; Brand Launch of the Year and Packaging Initiative.

The awards are free to enter and the winners will be announced at a prestigious evening event hosted by British journalist and food critic Jay Rayner at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London, on 20th September 2018.

The FDF Awards are fast becoming the mark of industry excellence for company projects and recognise the achievements of the talented people who work in the sector.

The awards are run by industry, for industry and are open to companies of all sizes including producers, retailers, restaurants, and wholesalers – in fact, any operator in the UK food chain can enter. 2017 winners included Joe and Seph’s Gourmet Popcorn, apetito, Coca-Cola European Partners, Loch Duart Salmon and PepsiCo UK.

Ian Wright CBE, Director General of the Food and Drink Federation said:

“The FDF awards showcase the spectacular achievements of the UK’s food and drink businesses over the last year. There is a wealth of talent across the industry with teams and individuals going the extra mile to deliver success. These prestigious awards are a chance for this hard work to be recognised and celebrated, in front of the very best from the industry.”

Entry is free and online at http://www.fdf.org.uk/fdf-awards.aspx (closing date 21 February 2018). All entries will then be assessed by an independent judging panel comprised of industry experts and key stakeholders including sponsors. for further information please contact events@fdf.org.uk