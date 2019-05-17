Feathers Hotel Ludlow to Re-open Its Doors Once More

Under new ownership with Crest Hotels, The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow will be re-opening its doors once more as the first phase of the refurbishment is completed.

The initial phase sees the former bar area of the hotel transformed into a brand new tea room which will be open from Friday, 24th May 2019.

With a capacity of 34 covers, the tea room is a welcome addition to the hotel which retains the charm and heritage of the iconic building with a refreshed layout and welcoming, modern personality serving fresh homemade produce using locally sourced ingredients.

Jason Hiley, Group Operations Director for Crest Hotels said: “This has been a long time in the planning but we are absolutely delighted that the doors to the hotel are open once again with our fabulous new tea room. The decision to create a tea room felt like the natural choice when looking at the target demographic of both our hotel and Ludlow as a destination, we feel it really compliments the high street perfectly.”

Key to the tea room is its food and beverage offering, with a commitment to using locally sourced produce and suppliers. Wayne Nell, Group Executive Chef, added: “Tea rooms are quintessentially British and for us, this is all about using the right local ingredients, the freshest seasonal produce and of course, all home made in our kitchen. We are launching with a choice of afternoon teas, all served with elegance and sophistication for our guests and we hope they will be delighted with the mouth-watering treats, pastries and baked items we will have on offer.”