Finalists Revealed For Diageo Reserve’s Gb World Class 2018

Diageo Reserve has announced this year’s World Class GB finalists, following an intense cocktail battle yesterday (15 May) as the nation’s top 35 bartenders were narrowed down to ten.

Testing their skills, adaptability and spirit knowledge at Diageo’s Customer Collaboration Centre in Park Royal, competitors were challenged throughout the day, to be in with a chance of winning a place in the GB World Class final in June, to be held in Edinburgh. Each bartender took part in three challenges, themed around sustainability and culinary techniques.

Following an intense day of challenges, the judges and finalists made their way to London’s Nine Lives, where Stephen Martin, Diageo Reserve World Class GB Manager and Ali Reynolds, Diageo Reserve Brand Ambassador announced the final ten finalists of the competition, who’s unusual flavour pairings, skills, creativity and open-minded thinking stood out to the judges, making them this year’s World Class finalists. Huge congratulations to:

Dave Hall – Terrior Tapas

Kieran Grieves – Bonbar

Georgia Billing – Sexy Fish

James Bowker – The Wilderness

Adam Day – Peggy’s Bar

Manachain Monaghan – Below Stairs

Luke Robinson – Cub

Daniel Warren – Last Chance

Daniel Bovey – Hyde & Co.

Cameron Attfield – Dandelyan

Stephen Martin, Diageo Reserve World Class GB Managerommented: “This year’s competition is themed around sustainability and culinary techniques and we’ve seen some really unusual flavour pairings and innovative thinking from the bartenders competing. It’s incredible to witness the UK’s best bartenders thinking on their feet and delivering exceptional drinks in a challenge environment. The level of talent in the competition was incredibly high this year, and it wasn’t an easy task to whittle down our top 35 bartenders to just ten World Class finalists. We’re incredibly excited to see them all compete at the GB final in June, though it’s clear our judges have a job on their hands in selecting just one winner.”

The 2018 Diageo Reserve World Class GB Bartender of the Year will receive a number of prizes including: