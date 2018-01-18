Find Thousands Of Pubs And Pints With New App!

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) launched an innovative new app that puts good pubs and great pints at people’s fingertips.

The Good Beer Guide app collates data from over 40,000 pubs so that app users can search for local pubs based on their individual preferences. Filters include everything from having a fireplace or free wifi, to being dog-friendly or selling real cider on tap. Based on the data, the app shows that:

Kent offers the cosiest pub, with 545 pubs boasting a fireplace

Devon loves dogs, with 770 dog-friendly pubs

West Yorkshire is a wifi hotspot, with 746 pubs offering free wifi

South West England is the ‘real cider’ heartland, with 369 pubs offering real cider

App users can also connect with friends using a social feed which lets them share pictures and comments on the pubs they visit and the beers they try, highlighting their friend’s activities and keeping them up-to-date with the latest beer and pub news from CAMRA.

The app is optimised for smartphones and available on the App Store and Google Play. Users can subscribe for as little as £4.99/year* to access even more features and enhanced search tools, including the premium listing of 4,500 CAMRA-recommended pub listings from the Good Beer Guide, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide. Paying users can also use image capture to scan pump clips to instantly find out more information about the real ales on tap at the bar. They can then tag beers for other users to share what they are enjoying in real time.

CAMRA’s Head of Publishing Simon Hall says: “The Good Beer Guide is already a hugely respected source of beer and pub information. The app is the next step, opening up the world of great beer and pubs to even more people and providing a new way for them to share their passion with others through pictures, tasting notes and reviews. It allows people to take the pub with them wherever they go.”