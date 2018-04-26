Fire Door Safety Compliance for Hotels

For any hotel it is vital to ensure that measures are in place to keep guests and staff safe. Since the Grenfell Tower disaster last June, the focus on fire safety, in particular, has rightly intensified. It is crucial that the hospitality industry realises the vital role that fire doors play in helping to save lives and protect properties.

The UK’s largest supplier of ironmongery, IronmongeryDirect, has created a checklist advising on the essential components required to make fire door hardware compliant.

Door closers

Heavy duty fire door closers should be used in high traffic public building areas. With variable power size, closing and latch speed adjustments, 120-minute fire rating, Equality Act compliance and a 10 year guarantee, the Arrone AR5500 is ideal and offers durability and flexibility.

Hold open devices

Hold open devices, such as Dorgard, are the only legal method for keeping a fire door open. Tested in accordance with BS EN 1155 and releasing the door when required.

Hinges

Guidance is to have three CE approved hinges fitted on a fire door. The Twin Ball Bearing Fire Door Hinge is ideal as it’s specifically designed for fire door usage and is suitable for doors up to 120kg. Intumescent hinge pads should also be fitted to ensure compliance.

Intumescent seals

Seals are perhaps the most overlooked aspect of a fire door and need to be checked regularly for damage. The Pyroplex Fire and Smoke Strip is an ideal choice as it has a 30 minute fire rating and is suitable for both fire and smoke protection.

Signage

The correct blue fire door signage should be fitted in accordance with BS 499. A full range is available on the IronmongeryDirect website.

Locks and latches

Be sure the latch holds the door firmly in place without rattling. It is also essential to ensure that it is fitted with the correct intumescent and CE marked.

Fire doors are too often downgraded on a specification or neglected during their service life. It is vital that correct installation and maintenance are carried out, in order to properly ensure fire safety.

