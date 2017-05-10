Fire Up the Ovens – British Roast Dinner Week is Back!

The hunt for the Best British Roast Dinner is back again in 2017, as judges look to find the pub which serves Britain’s best roast and make it famous the country over.

As well as crowning an overall winner, the panel will once again announce regional winners for South England, North England, Midlands, Wales and Scotland – giving even more pubs the opportunity to become famous for their roasts.

Each of the regional winners will receive £2,500 of PR, with the exception of the national winner who will win £10,000 of PR support and the prestigious title of Best British Roast Dinner – a real bookings booster.

Nick Otley, owner of Bunch of Grapes, winners of Best British Roast Dinner 2016, said: “We’ve always been busy, but since winning the Best British Roast Dinner competition we’re taking bookings for Sunday service weeks in advance. It’s inspired us to become even better.”

Now in its sixth year, the Best British Roast Dinner competition is part of British Roast Dinner Week. The campaign – sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions – inspires pubs to serve the UK’s favourite pub meal every day of the week.

Every pub that enters will get a free tub of KNORR gravy.

To find out how British Roast Dinner Week brought in the bookings last year, take a look at the video at britishroastdinnerweek.co.uk.