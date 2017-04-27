Fish & Chip Flavoured Crisps?

LATEST NEWS
That’s right – and it doesn’t stop there. The Great British Crisp Company has a whole range of ‘meal in one bite’ flavours including Tikka Masala, English Breakfast and their newest addition: Cornish Pasty. If you’re more of a traditional crisp lover, the classic varieties of West Country Cheddar & Chive and Cornish Sea Salt are a must.

The Great British Crisp Company has been created by an award winning British bakery, recognised as one of the nation’s leading craft bakeries. To create their flavours, they hand cook small batches of Cornish potatoes in sunflower oil, before seasoning with Britain’s finest natural ingredients.

The result? An exciting range of crisps to really give your customers something to talk about.

