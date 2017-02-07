Fish Finger Sandwich Awards Finalists Announced

Birds Eye has announced the three finalists from the foodservice industry who will battle it out to become the first ever winner of the Fish Finger Sandwich Awards.

The final takes place on February 16th at Mark Hix’s Tramshed restaurant and the three foodservice finalists were selected by a panel of judges: Gregg Wallace, BBC’s Masterchef presenter; Danny Kingston from Food Urchin; Xanthe Clay, Daily Telegraph; Jennier Bedloe from Delicious; and Peter Lack, Birds Eye head chef.

Steve Chantry, Birds Eye UK marketing director, said: “It’s been great to see the positive response the awards have received since its launch, with both culinary experts and the general public submitting their mouth-watering fish finger sandwich creations for a chance of fame.”

The finalists are:

Kevin Gratton of Fish Dogs, London – A chunky Pollock fish finger coated in panko breadcrumbs, placed on top of minted mushy peas within a hot dog bun and topped off with ‘proper’ tartare sauce.

Chris Lanyon of Chapel Café, Port Isaac, Cornwall – Fresh Cornish Hake fillet coated in panko breadcrumbs, sandwiched between two pieces of locally made multi-seed bread and homemade tartare sauce.

Ewen Hutchison of ShrimpWreck, Glasgow – Cajun Haddock in a light tempura batter, inside a brioche bun with ShrimpWreck pickled samphire, tartare sauce and rocket leaves.

The winner will be determined based on a criteria of innovation, taste and overall presentation, and the King or Queen of the fish finger sandwich will be crowned at a ceremony later in the evening. The winning recipe will also feature on select Birds Eye Fish Finger packs.