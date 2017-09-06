Fit and Forget – Kingspan Environmental’s New Smart iFOG Management Systems

Kingspan Environmental, a global leader in the design and manufacture of commercial waste management, has turned its attention and considerable expertise onto the problem of catering food waste with the launch of its new ‘smart’ fat, oil and grease management system.

iFOG is an intelligent system for waste removal that uses naturally-occurring micro-organisms to eat the fat, oil and grease (FOG) which builds up in kitchen drains.

It can reduce drain unblocking and grease trap emptying costs by up to 75 per cent per annum, lessening the resultant kitchen odours, while also eliminating all health and safety risks associated with chemical or mechanical methods of FOG management.

The self-contained unit uses high-performance multi-strain bacteria which are scientifically proven to be highly effective at digesting FOG from a wide range of food-stuffs.

The fully managed “Fit and Forget” system also contains remote-monitoring technology guaranteeing effective, continual treatment 24/7, preventing further build up.

“iFOG saves you time and money, and makes for a cleaner, far more pleasant working environment for staff – many of whom, I’m quite sure would be delighted that they don’t have to empty grease traps with the same regularity,” says Mr Anderson.

“It’s also an entirely trouble-free way of ensuring your business is compliant with the myriad of environmental regulations around FOG.”

iFOG was Highly Commended in the Sustainable Catering Equipment Award category at the recent CESA Awards 2014.

IFOG is available on a free hire basis for a minimum 12 month contract. Prices start from £2.60 per day.

Learn more about Kingspan’s range of food waste management solutions at

kingspanenviro.com/foodwaste