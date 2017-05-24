Five Funky Food Matches To Celebrate English Wine Week 2017 (27th May – 4th June)

English wine week is almost here, and sparkling wine shouldn’t just be reserved for special occasions. With varying levels of acidity and texture, and rich layers of flavour, English bubbles are incredibly versatile and pair perfectly with a wide variety of foods.

In celebration of English Wine Week (27th May – 4th June) the team at Greyfriars Vineyard in Surrey have come up with five foods to match with their wines.

1) Afternoon Tea

Afternoon Tea doesn’t get much more luxurious than when served with a glass of chilled English sparkling wine. Full afternoon tea includes a selection of freshly cut sandwiches, delicious homemade cakes and warm scones served with clotted-cream and fruity preserves.

Alongside the tea, and for a little more indulgence, enjoy a fine glass of Greyfriars Rosé Reserve.

This award-winning Sparkling Rosé has a delicate pale colour reminiscent of a rosé from Provence. Hints of vanilla and summer fruits on the nose with the fresh fruity flavour of berries pair beautifully with sweet treats and scones topped with lashings of cream and jam. £21 per bottle.

2) English Cheese

Floyd is a new soft hearted and distinctively fragrant cheese from the Surrey Hills. Made by Francis and Pam Gimblett in Haslemere not far from Greyfriars Vineyard, Floyd is a soft, washed-rind, cheese produced using milk from a small Jersey herd close to the dairy.

Greyfriars NV Sparkling Fumé pairs perfectly and brings out Floyd’s flavours. This light crisp wine has distinctive Sauvignon Blanc aromas of gooseberry and citrus. £15 per bottle.

3) Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips is an iconic British dish and sparkling wine is the perfect pairing with deep fried food. Greyfriars Classic Cuvée works well with the richness of the dish and the bubbles break down the starch giving a lighter crispier taste to the fish and chips. The Classic Cuvée for the classic British meal. £21 per bottle.

4) Chicken Tikka Masala

Greyfriars Pinot Gris really hits the spot with spicy food, especially Indian, like the British favourite Chicken Tikka Masala.

This aromatic English still white wine with refreshing acidity pairs perfectly with spicy dishes. The acid in the wine tones down the heat and leaves room for the fruitiness to express itself. £13.50 per bottle.

5) Rhubarb and Custard

Rhubarb and Custard is a quintessentially British dessert and works perfectly with Greyfriars signature Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine. This light fresh crisp wine has subtle hints of vanilla that match perfectly with the creamy custard.

As well as serving a chilled glass of the sparking wine on the side, why not braise the rhubarb in the wine too to create a decadent adult twist on this much loved dessert? £21 per bottle.

During English Wine Week, pick up a bottle or two of Surrey’s finest wines and prepare to amaze your palate and your friends.