Five Michelin Star Chef Flies In To Headline Northern Restaurant & Bar

Northern Restaurant & Bar, the North’s hospitality trade show, is proud to announce that Paco Perez, the world famous Catalan chef and holder of five Michelin stars, will headline the Chef Live theatre for an exclusive cooking demonstration and Q&A. The session will be Paco’s first appearance in Manchester, and will offer an opportunity to hear about his cooking philosophy, as well as his ambitions for Tast, the Catalan restaurant whose investors include Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano.

Thom Hetherington, CEO of Northern Restaurant & Bar (NRB) said “As always we have a fantastic line-up in Chef Live, but I think with five Michelin stars Paco is the most decorated chef we have ever had cooking for us at NRB.” Hetherington continues, “Having Paco bring his cuisine to Manchester is a fantastic coup for the city, and it’s fitting that he is choosing to tell his industry peers and colleagues about his plans at NRB – It’s where operators from across the region come to be inspired and informed.”

Paco is the renowned international patron-chef of two Michelin two star restaurants – Miramar, in Llançà, (Girona) and Enoteca at the Arts Hotel in Barcelona, a city where he has six restaurants in all. He is also behind the Michelin 1* Restaurant Cinc at the Hotel Das Stue in Berlin. Pep Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano are among the investors in the restaurant. Acting in a personal capacity the investors have teamed up with the independent Fazenda group. The restaurant is expected to open in June 2018.

Paco said “We are delighted to bring the Catalan cuisine to Manchester, and of course there is no better place to speak to my peers and colleagues in the Northern hospitality industry than NRB. I look forward to meeting my fellow chefs and restaurateurs at the show”.

Paco’s cooking demonstration and Q&A will take place at 12pm in the main Chef Live theatre at the heart of NRB on Wednesday 21 March. Other big names chefs appearing on stage over the two days include Ellis Barrie from The Marram Grass, Gary Usher from Sticky Walnut and Lisa Goodwin Allen from Northcote.

Returning to Manchester Central on 20 & 21 March, NRB18 hosts 275 exhibitors providing every product and service a hospitality business needs, delivers 65 exciting live food & drink demos, and brings the entire Northern hospitality industry together for two days of networking, discovery and inspiration.

