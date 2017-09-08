Flaming Grill Hunting For World’s Worst Quiz Team

Does your team consistently come last in the weekly pub quiz? Do you see yourself as the UK’s worst quiz team? Then, believe it or not, you could be in luck!

Flaming Grill is calling for self-confessed pub quiz losers to come forward and enter the UK’s easiest pub quiz, with the winner bagging themselves a £750 prize – as well as the chance to redeem their terrible reputation.

Teams from around the UK must explain what makes their performance so terrible – from consistently stumbling over the simplest trivia, to always losing to their local rivals. The five selected teams will then be given the chance to fight it out in the ultimate easy pub quiz in October.

Lucy Greene, Brand Manager for Flaming Grill, said: “Everyone loves a pub quiz, but not everyone’s general knowledge is up to scratch. We’re offering the terrible teams out there the chance to redeem themselves, so tell us why you think your team should take part and you could win £750 – as well as the chance to shake off your reputation as the ultimate quiz team loser.

To be in with a chance to take in the UK’s easiest quiz simply visit the Flaming Grill website and explain why you think you are the World’s Worst Quiz Team, before Thursday 21 September 2017.

The chosen winner will need to be available on Thursday 5 October to take part in the UK’s easiest quiz.