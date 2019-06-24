Food Made Good Aims To Influence The Sustainability Of 10 Billion Meals Eaten Out Of Home Globally By 2025

The world’s most established and successful membership programme for delivering positive change across the foodservice sector is going global and making its technology, tools and knowhow available to any country, city or state that wants to replicate the model and help create a worldwide network committed to creating a better food system.

Food Made Good was born in the UK in 2010, where it is delivered by the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA), and today works with a community of more than 10,000 kitchens, influencing the sustainability of more than one billion meals eaten out every year. It is recognised as the crucial interface between chefs and the sustainable food movement and has been embraced by Michelin star restaurants, well-known high-street brands independent cafés, university canteens and in-flight caterers. These pioneers include Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Pizza Hut Restaurants, University of Oxford and Virgin Atlantic.

Raymond Blanc OBE, President of the SRA, said: “The way that the Sustainable Restaurant Association has evolved over the last decade has been truly inspirational. Food Made Good has helped a generation of chefs give voice and substance to their desire for a better food system and created a powerful community. It’s incredibly exciting to think that we are now taking this to the next level, creating a worldwide community of chefs with the potential for real global impact.”

The need for a common, accessible framework and organised network has never been greater as it becomes increasingly apparent that the way we produce, consume and dispose of food is at the heart of many of the sustainability challenges we face, including plastic pollution, food waste, climate change, deforestation and biodiversity. All these global challenges are captured in the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and a healthy food system is increasingly seen as a prerequisite of a sustainable future.

Foodservice provides an increasing proportion of the world’s food needs and its chefs and operators are also prime influencers of what we eat. Food Made Good takes a proven model that puts chefs at the heart of the challenge, providing them with a way to engage with the issues and collaborate for solutions. From today this model is available to any organisation or entrepreneur, wherever they are in the world, that wants to incentivize action within their territory and join a network of worldwide partners to create a better global food system.

Four territories are already on a pathway towards establishing a thriving sustainable food movement based on practical, business-focused principles, with more due to announce soon.

Food Made Good – Japan is being developed by sustainability consultancy Sustainavision, with chef Takahiro Matsuyama

Food Made Good – Benelux is being developed by Frank Fol, the Vegetable chef

Food Made Good – Greece is being developed by Dr Ioannis Pappas, of sustainable travel experts Axios

Food Made Good – Hong Kong is being developed under the aegis of sustainability champion Heidi Yu Spurrell and local chef, Peggy Chan

Launching Food Made Good Global in Singapore today (24 June), CEO Simon Heppner, said: “There is growing awareness that the decisions we make about the food we eat have an enormous impact; on ourselves, on society and on the planet. Nobody wants to leave their principles at the door when they eat out and chefs are in a unique position to help us use the power of our appetites wisely and make better decisions.

“Food Made Good has been proven to galvanise and coordinate action to realise this potential. Our five-year goal is for our global network to influence the sustainability of 10 billion meals eaten out of home every year, making a huge contribution towards a better food system.”