Foodservice Provider Donates 100,000 Meals To Feed People In Need

Foodservice provider Bidfood, and their sister company, Bidvest Logistics, have together donated over 100,000 meals to feed people in need since working with food charity, FareShare, over the last eight months.

FareShare diverts surplus food that may otherwise go to waste, to charities and community groups across the UK, who then transform the products into nutritious meals to feed vulnerable people and families.

Jim Gouldie, Bidfood’s Supply Chain and Technical Services Director commented: “We’re delighted to be working with this fantastic organisation to ensure that any surplus stock is going to those in need.

“At Bidfood, we are always conscious of minimising food waste, however we do accept on occasions that we will have excess stock. We’re proud of our ethical and sustainable credentials and it made sense that we develop partnerships with charities including FareShare, to use any excess stock for the good of the communities around us.”

Bidfood and Bidvest Logistics currently have nine of their combined 30 sites linked to FareShare and will be continuing to pair up with further sites in the future as part of reaching their zero food to landfill target.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO of FareShare commented: “It’s great to have companies like Bidfood and Bidvest Logistics on board and we can’t thank them enough for being proactive about preventing unnecessary food going to waste and making the process so easy for our teams on the ground.

“It’s been a great success with the sites involved so far and we look forward to seeing how our partnership strengthens and evolves over the coming months and years.”