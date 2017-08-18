FoodStars, Set to Launch Flagship Location in Shoreditch

FoodStars, provider of commercial kitchen space, has announced that it will be opening its fourth space in Shoreditch, just minutes from London’s Brick Lane and Spitalfields Market, to expand its offering to its growing membership. Opening its doors in September 2017, the new flagship location will span 20,000 sq ft of space to accommodate food businesses from restaurants, local artisanal food or drink retail brands, catering companies, food delivery operators, online grocers, amongst others.

Current members include the likes of leading luxury catering company Mustard Catering, healthy food delivery company Gym Food, restaurant group Bill’s, on demand gluten free food delivery company Dinnergise, London-based café group the Attendant and health-oriented grab & go restaurants Bel-Air. Founded in 2015 by Will Beresford, Daniel Abrahams and Roy Shaby, FoodStars was established to offer hassle-free kitchen solutions for food businesses. All members benefit from complimentary services such as; free managed internet access, security, communal cleaning alongside bespoke fitted kitchen space and a friendly community management team on hand to deliver a brilliant ongoing experience. The brand-new location benefits from a number of extra services to compliment the kitchen production from multiple dry, cold and frozen storage units to office space and nearby parking.

FoodStars aims to provide an inspiring place for food businesses to operate from, bringing together people with a passion for food and nurturing that community. With many likeminded brands and individuals based within the same kitchen space (while also having the option of private areas), a network of food businesses exists enabling members to learn from each other and share experiences. Offering flexible membership options, FoodStars’ kitchens are ideal for those looking to launch or grow an existing business or to trial a new business idea. Membership choices provide flexible options, with rolling contracts also available.