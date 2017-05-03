Forage for the Best Produce at The Food & Drink Trade Show

The Food & Drink Trade Show showcases a unique mix of inspirational speciality food & drink products, from a wide range of exhibitors; from the small and regional, to those who trade throughout the UK and internationally.

Taking place on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday 4th May, from 10:00-5:00pm, with both Easter & the early May Bank Holiday over, it is perfectly timed for businesses to take a breather, see what’s new out there, get stocked up for the summer season, and get ahead for Christmas. Try out new specialist products on your customers, and take this mid-season opportunity to fine-tune your menus, or replace products that have been less popular, without having to wait until the off-season.

New for 2017, The Food & Drink Trade Show has taken up residence at the Three Counties Showground, Malvern, in the Severn Hall. The Three Counties Showground has a long history in farming and food. It is home to the Three Counties Agricultural Society, a registered charity working for rural industry, the environment and countryside life. Thanks to its central location and the range of shows held there, the showground is at the heart of the regional food market, for both producer and visitor. It’s the perfect fit for the Food & Drink Trade Show.

The showground is easy to get to by both train and car, has plenty of free parking, and has all the professional facilities that a growing show needs. It’s only around half an hour from Cheltenham, and is approx. 8 miles from both the M5 and M50 motorways. Brown tourist signs point the way from all main routes and there is plenty of free parking. Once at the venue, just follow the AA signs for BROWN GATE car park. It is also only a five-minute drive from Great Malvern Station, with direct trains to London Paddington and Birmingham New Street.

The 2017 show is supported by Bread & Butter Media, Caterer Licensee & Hotelier, Cotswold Taste, Eat Live Sleep Herefordshire, Fine Food Digest, Luxury Hospitality Magazine, Punchline-Gloucester, Taste of the West, and Worcestershire Food & Drink, who are launching their brand at the show.

The show will also host a Chef Demonstration Kitchen, supplied by Love Food Roadshow, where you can see talented chefs demonstrating dishes to delight your senses. The Demo Kitchen is hosted Celebrity Chef Felice Tocchini. Owner of Feli’s Bar & Restaurant (formerly Fusion Brasserie), Felice has been in catering since the age of six, and is passionate about locally sourced seasonal produce. His television appearances have included cooking demonstrations and topic based discussions as a celebrity chef on a range of series from Countryfile to The One Show. He is a contributor to both the esteemed Novelli’s Academy and Eckington Manor Cookery School. Felice will be joined by Andy Link, Chef Patron of The Riverside Pub at Aymestry, Matt Slocombe, Chef Proprietor of The Crown Inn at Woolhope, and Yvette Farrell, Principal of Harts Barn Cookery School.

The Food & Drink Trade Show makes it easy for you to find unusual local products with fascinating provenance stories to tell – the kind that discerning customers are so hungry for. Meet an exclusive mix of artisan food and drink producers alongside more mainstream suppliers. From patisserie to pickles; from fresh to frozen; from confectionery to convenience; from fish to food gift and foodservice, there will be an abundance of products to inspire, and satisfy your senses. There are even some exhibitors coming all the way from China to show off their Sichuan regional specialities! When you combine this with everything that’s new and innovative in the catering and hospitality industry, then you have the perfect recipe for success!

For more information about the show please call 01934 733433, visit www.thefoodanddrinktradeshow.co.uk, or follow @lovefinefood.