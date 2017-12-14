Foreign Secretary Shows His Support For The UK Wine And Spirit Industry At The APPG Christmas Drinks Reception

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson took time out of his busy schedule to toast the UK wine and spirit industry at a festive gathering in Westminster yesterday (Tuesday).

The Conservative MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip sampled wine from one of the world’s largest wine companies Gallo, whose HQ is in his constituency, as well as trying a glass of English sparkling wine.

He was one the many VIP guests at the All-Party Parliamentary Wine and Spirit Group’s Christmas reception who came to hear how government can show its support the UK’s wine and spirit industry.

The bash held at Portcullis House brought together MP’s and peers from across the parties to meet the UK’s wine and spirit producers and taste a range of their products.

Guests sampled a range of British gins, vodkas, Irish whisky, sherry as well as English wine and Californian wines.

The Wine and Spirit APPG chair Tim Loughton told a packed room that politicians should serve British whenever possible and help the trade grow.

Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, said:

“It has been a busy year for the WSTA including crucial talks with trade partners and members on how best to prepare for all forms of Brexit and two Budgets, the second of which resulted in a welcome freeze to wine and spirit duty. Rarely has nothing been so joyously celebrated! The Wine and Spirit APPG Christmas drinks reception was a great way to end an eventful year. It gave the WSTA team an opportunity to have an informal chat with numerous MPs, many of whom have vineyards, distilleries and wine and spirit businesses in their constituencies. I am pleased to report they were interested and keen to find out more about the UK wine and spirit trade and how they can support us, so bring on a merry Christmas and happy 2018!”

Tim Loughton Chair of the APPG for Wine and Spirits said:

“The UK wine and spirit industry supports over 550,000 jobs and contributes £50bn to the UK economy. It is hugely important to remind members of parliament that to allow industry to invest and grow it needs our support. MP’s and officials can start by making it their New Year’s resolution to serve British at all events and receptions.”