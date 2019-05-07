Former Closed Pub Re-Opened By Entrepreneur In Line To Be UKs Finest

A pub in the heart of England that was re-opened by entrepreneur Tom Hewer is in line to become crowned as one of the finest in Britain.

The Griffins Head in the tiny village of Mears Ashby in the Midlands has been nominated to be the Pub of the Year in the SME National Business Awards 2019 Pub of the Year category.

The widely recognised SME National Business Awards have announced the brand new category for 2019 which will include a Public Vote ensuring loyal customers everywhere can have a say in their favourite local pub being recognised on the national stage by visiting http://bit.ly/SMENominate

“We are delighted and honoured to be nominated for this very special award.” said Sophie Smith, Head of Operation at The Griffins Head. “Led by Tom, we are a Pub that takes great pride in serving the local community and providing high quality food and drink to all those that visit us.”

“We have an extensive wine list, 6 real ales and over 50 gins available.” Sophie continued. “Coupled with our investment in a globally renowned Josper Charcoal Grill and our decision to use and support local suppliers our offering is very special and it is great to be recognised for this.”

Pub of the Year will form part of the 4 public vote categories at the SME National Business Awards 2019 which also includes Best Customer Service, Coffee Shop of the Year and Restaurant of the Year.

Each nomination in the public vote categories will be required to fill out an application form to complete their entry with independent businesses, franchises, and branches of larger businesses permitted to enter the public vote categories.

“Our belief is that your food and beverage experience should be one to remember.” Sophie said. “This is achieved by care and attention in the planning through to the delivery. Quality service and produced is at the heart of all of our projects.”