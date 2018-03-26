Forum Of Private Business Launch Support Package For Hospitality Sector

The Forum of Private Business (FPB) have launched a new support package aimed at hospitality-based businesses.

The launch comes after rapid growth in Forum membership from the Tenanted, Free and Small brewery sectors.

Ian Cass, Managing Directory of the FPB, said: “We see this as a very important sector of the British economy and as part of the new package we will provide more tailored support, including with HR and health and safety issues, for example.”

The Forum are teaming up with Dave Mountford, formally of Pubs Defender, who will be driving the new section, and Chris Wright from the Pubs Advisory Service, who will be able to provide additional tailored support and help, particularly for tenants.

Ian Cass added: “We are delighted to be able to launch our new section aimed specifically at the hospitality sector. It reflects our increasing work with landlords and small brewery operators and provides a real focus on providing resources and helping them to grow and develop their businesses.”

Ian and his team have become increasingly concerned about the survival of traditional British pub and the supply chain that feeds into it.

He added: “Brewing and pubs are a key part of our culture. Just look at each soap opera- the pub plays a central role in them all.”

“They are also major local employers, provide a social hub for the community and the tenanted estate has often been the start point for many young entrepreneurs who in later years go on to make a larger contribution to the industry and the UK economy as a whole.”

As part of this new section the Forum intends to encourage the government to further develop the pub code, and the role of the Pubs Code Adjudicator, so that it meets its intended aims to remove unfair business practices and ensure that pub tenants are no worse off than the free of tie.