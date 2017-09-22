‘Fox And Hounds’ Recognised For Its Service, Food And Family Pub Credentials

Wadworth pub, Fox and Hounds in Theale is celebrating recognition at the Reading Retail Awards and Great British Pub Awards 2017 for its focus on customer service, food and families.

Now in its eighth year, The Reading Retail Awards celebrates outstanding retailing in the borough of Reading. Fox and Hounds was shortlisted in two categories; ‘Out of Town Business’ and ‘Best Restaurant’. The only pub to feature in the ‘Best Restaurant’ category, Fox and Hounds was shortlisted for exceeding customer expectations in service, quality of food and choice.

The Great British Pub Awards highlights the best pubs in Britain and the Fox and Hounds was recognised as one of the top six, out of over 1,000 candidates, in the ‘Best Family Pub’ category. The pub is known for welcoming every member of the family; including the four legged ones. Smaller dishes are on offer for children, free dog biscuits and dog towels are provided for families’ furry companions and they also host various events including the new ‘Mini Professors’ lessons for pre-school children.

Jayne Tilsley and Miles Teece, managers at Fox and Hounds, commented: “We are very proud of what we have achieved at Fox and Hounds. We believe that we consistently go the extra mile for every single guest. The team here are my family, I love working with them and entering awards motivates us all; they all want to work in a winning pub and be proud of their achievements and the service we provide.”

Rupert Bagnell, operations director at Wadworth, commented: “Miles and Jayne are exceptional managers and mentors whose primary goal is to ensure that they and the team members make every customer’s day. We are incredibly proud of the work they have both put into this pub, they really are nothing short of pub diamonds!”