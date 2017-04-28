Fracino’s Stylish, High Quality Range Offers A Coffee Machine For Every Venue

British espresso machine manufacturer, Fracino, has won multiple awards for its innovative and popular range of high quality, stylish espresso coffee machines.

With models to suit every size and type of venue, now is a very good time to find out which one is perfect for your coffee service.

The contemporary Classico, has a sharp, clean cut design and features real wood valve and filter holder handles and a highly polished stainless steel finish. These combine perfectly with the hand-fill water reservoir, full sized group, large boiler and powerful 3kw heating element to provide a compact and reliable but very capable espresso machine, designed to serve 50-100 cups of coffee per day.

Busy venues will benefit from the choice of the powerful and striking 2, 3 or even 4 group Contempo range, or the stylish 2 or 3 group Romano models. With their large capacity boilers and robust, stainless steel construction, they are designed to provide exceptional dependability and an extensive service life.

The Romano PID, with its individual group boilers and PID technology, offers the professional barista the precision and control to extract the perfect espresso and foam milk quickly to the exact temperature required.

Contact Fracino at sales@fracino.com for full details of its 2017 model range or visit

www.fracino.com.