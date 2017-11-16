France – A Dynamic Market

France is the world’s top tourist destination with around 90 million foreign visitors a year, who in 2014 generated over €45bn which is expected to grow to €63.5bn in 2025 from over 109m tourists.

Here the hospitality industry is built on solid fundamentals, enabling it to weather economic downturn. Its many dynamic sectors (ski, business, culture, wine etc) give France a unique appeal. As a result, France has become one of the world’s most dynamic markets for hotel transactions, with a continued rise in overseas investment activity. Leggett Commercial currently has a €5 billion ‘off-market’ portfolio of individual hotels and hotel portfolios.

Recently listed by the Financial Times as one of the top 10 fastest growing property consultancies in Europe, Leggett offer an aware winning service throughout France which includes: Agency, Development & Investment, Valuations, Marketing, Sale Consultancy … Our bilingual team works closely with dedicated English speaking lawyers, notaires and accountants, specialising in the disposal and acquisition of commercial property in France. With over 400 Leggett Immobilier agents spread across France, Leggett are able to source commercial property opportunities in all the major centers / regions, including hotels, retail, student accommodation, car parks and offices.

