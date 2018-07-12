Free Drink Promotions To Celebrate National Pub Fortnight 2018

50,000 free drinks are to be given away during this year’s National Pub Fortnight, July 20- August 5, the annual celebration of the Great British pub!

National Pub Fortnight is run by Ei Publican Partnerships, the leased and tenanted division of Ei Group, and in conjunction with Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars,

Returning for a second year, the initiative aims to highlight and stimulate consumer interest in Great British pubs and provide publicans across the country with an exciting opportunity to drive footfall through encouraging new and returning customers to visit their venues. An extensive free drink promotion will once again help generate awareness.

Last year’s campaign generated widespread print, broadcast and online coverage and garnered support from a number of industry associations and trade bodies. A dedicated social media promotion also targeted customers in participating pub areas.

As part of this year’s campaign, Ei Publican Partnerships will once again offer support from third party suppliers and will encourage publicans to run their own events including beer festivals, music events, family fun days and BBQs, not just during the fortnight but throughout the remainder of the summer period.

Pubs taking part in National Pub Fortnight will be further supported with engaging point-of sale materials, including banners, bunting and digital assets, to help create a buzz among existing consumers, as well as driving footfall among new customers. Ei Publican Partnerships will also run a further Facebook promotion for the duration of the two weeks, championing the great events and activities taking place across participating pubs.

Ei Publican Partnerships MD Nick Light said: “As the leading pub company in the UK, we are truly passionate about pubs. The inaugural National Pub Fortnight was a huge success across the whole industry, with pubs across the country using it as a platform to attract customers old and new alike. This year, we’re delighted to join forces with a likeminded pub company in Star Pubs & Bars on this incredibly worthwhile initiative that champions and celebrates the Great British pub. I look forward to seeing how pubs embrace the campaign.

Stephen Rooney, Head of Business Support, Star Pubs & Bars, said: “We were impressed at the impact and results of last year’s campaign so when the opportunity arose to partner with Ei Group and grow this year’s National Pub Fortnight it made perfect sense. Pubs play an absolutely vital role as the community hub up and down the country and as a national pub company we are determined to help the publicans running those business thrive in the communities they serve.”