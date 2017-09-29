Free Fine Dining, Luxury Accommodation And Stunning Scenery – Is This The Best Job In The World?

A job has been advertised for someone willing to spend an entire month staying in 30 of the best hotels Wales has to offer as research into what defines the famous Welsh welcome.

The Welsh Rarebits Collection has posted the unusual ad on its website explaining that the successful candidate will ‘travel across every region in Wales to find out exactly what creates the welcome in the hillside.’

The company, which showcases Wales’ top hotels, is seeking an individual to stay in the stylish properties owned by its members and test its claim of perfecting ‘the best welcome in Wales’.

All this job applicant needs to do during their month-long stay is test out the rooms, the food and drink, the leisure facilities and rate the overall experience and welcome. They are then asked to write about and photograph their stay, sharing their experiences on social media.

The Welsh Rarebits Collection is looking for someone who is ‘a skilled writer and story-teller, with experience in social media, blogging, vlogging who can demonstrate what the Croeso (Welsh for ‘welcome’) comprises through words, pictures and videos’ but anyone can apply.

Fussy eaters are discouraged from applying since ‘the recruit would be expected to sample a wide range of award winning traditional Welsh dishes, such as seaweed topped laver bread, and help to forage for fresh local ingredients.’

Applicants with diverse interests may be preferable as the brand suggests they ‘must enjoy arts and private cinema screenings, own a stout pair of walking shoes and pack a swimming costume.’

To qualify for the role, candidates need to be over 18 years old, have a driving licence and their own transport. The itinerary is yet to be revealed.

To apply, prospective candidates need to record a one-minute video explaining why they are ideal for the role.

Mike Morgan, Co-Owner and Director of The Welsh Rarebits Collection, said: “Wales is famous for its warm welcome and visitors state it as a key reason to visit our country*. Our Welsh Rarebits hotels are selected based on ‘above and beyond’ quality and personal service, brilliant attention to detail and hands-on hosts who care.

“We take pride in receiving guests from all over the world to enjoy the inimitable Welsh ‘Croeso’ and this unusual role will help us define what makes the perfect Welsh welcome.

“The successful applicant will travel the breadth of the country and stay in an eclectic collection of traditional country houses, stylish townhouses, boutique hotels, cosy traditional inns, famous eateries and coastal boltholes with luxury spas as they help us to test whether we have truly perfected the art of the Croeso. It’s a tough gig, but somebody’s got to do it!”

To find out more about The Welsh Rarebits Collection, visit rarebits.co.uk.