Free Ventilation – Really?

Proper ventilation is essential to maintaining good air quality in any environment. There’s no excuse for poor air circulation, especially since, when integrated with the heating system, ventilation is free, as Dave Garvey of Nordair Niche explains.

In commercial buildings, good ventilation will keep bad odours, irritating pollutants and potentially harmful gases like carbon monoxide at bay. Plus, it prevents the formation of mould and/or mildew, which is vital for employee health and building hygiene – especially important when in a kitchen or food processing environment.

Combined heating and ventilation solutions have been on the market for many years. The technology has been developed to the point that they now offer optimum energy efficiency while improving air quality.

These systems rely on a degree of fresh air intake to operate. Nordair Niche direct and indirect gas-fired units, for example, provide both fresh and warm air in the building. Direct fired units work on a patented air recirculation system which supplies the amount of fresh air required to meet the changing requirements of the building, while maintaining a constant supply of fresh air into the burner.

When fresh air is required, ventilation is quickly achieved as the dampers automatically adjust to provide the required amount of tempered outside air. The effect is almost instant as the fresh air is distributed evenly around the building.

Since fresh air is delivered faster than it can escape by natural ventilation, these units slightly pressurise the air inside a building. Pressurisation causes the air to distribute evenly throughout, eliminating temperature stratification or ‘cold spots’ and ensuring every part of the building is usable at all times. Once optimum conditions have been reached, the system modulates the fresh air input and utilises up to 80% recirculated air for maximum economy.

When temperatures within the building change, a combined heating and ventilation system can respond very quickly, soon returning the interior to comfort conditions. Heat recovery is fast becoming the norm for such ventilation systems, reducing both running costs and harmful CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

This method of heating and ventilating premises does not require ductwork and is ideal for buildings requiring summer ventilation and regular air changes to maintain good air quality.

Combining the heating and ventilation functions gives optimum control and avoids the problem of co-ordinating and balancing separate heating and ventilation units. The combined system also has significant benefits on the operation of the heating, since the system utilises a large air volume/low discharge temperature principle.

Working together with Mitsubishi Electric, Nordair Niche were able to develop a bespoke heating, ventilation and cooling system solution for McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd that reduced running costs, was transferable across sites and improved customer experiences with a reliable, consistent and comfortable temperature inside all restaurants.

The new Air Handling Unit from Nordair Niche is used for cooling, heating and ventilation and resulted in McDonalds Restaurants Ltd cutting their running costs by over £4500 for each site, whilst reducing their carbon emissions significantly. The fast food giant also saw a massive 35% reduction in energy consumption across approximately 650 UK restaurants following the installation of the Air Handling Unit developed by manufacturers Nordair Niche and Mitsubishi Electric.

Intelligent combined heating and ventilation units are also an ideal cost effective and fuel efficient solution for a variety of industrial applications, warehouse and logistics, bars and restaurants.

