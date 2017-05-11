French-Asian Bistro Vadouvan Opens In Putney

The owners of a local London favourite Potli have opened their second restaurant venture!

Bistro Vadouvan, described as “one of a kind” has opened in Putney Wharf and is a “uniquely delicious” new concept blending the essence of classic French cuisine with spices of the Orient. The menu at the Riverside venue has been created by Chef-patron Durga Misra who gains his inspiration from a Michelin star background, which includes fish restaurant One-O-One and the (then) two Michelin starred Eric Chavot restaurant at the Capital hotel.

Durga then went on to work at Joel Antunes and Pascal Proyart, and is now co patron at Bistro Vadouvan with Uttam Tripathy who began his career at the Radisson hotel group in India before becoming patron and maitre d’ at the Politi in Hammersmith

Unlike Potli which specialises in award-winning regional Indian cuisine – Bistro Vadouvan’s concept mixes classical French cuisine with subtle elements of Middle Eastern and Asian spice, creating mouth-watering and original dishes that are packed full of taste while also having a delicate, contemporary feel.

Durga says “this unique balance and lightness of touch brings out the best of the much-loved French culinary style, whilst also reflecting today’s inclination for healthier food.”

A collaboration between two old college friends with award-winning restaurant and Michelin-starred cheffing backgrounds, Bistro Vadouvan will they believe bring as much delight to the locals of SW as the ever popular Potli