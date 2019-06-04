From Losing Hope To Finding Opportunity And Acceptance Thanks To Park Inn By Radisson

A 61-year-old man who had “lost all hope” after being unemployed for two years has landed a job at one of Manchester’s top hotels. With help from Mustard Tree, Ged has secured a full-time paid position at The Park Inn by Radisson, following a two-week work experience placement.

Mustard Tree tackles both the causes and consequences of poverty and homelessness, by helping people in need to find work, improve their skills and secure their accommodation.

The Park Inn by Radisson Manchester city centre is in partnership with Mustard Tree to provide work experience opportunities.

Salford resident Ged, a former roofer and care assistant, said landing a full-time job as a kitchen porter has changed his life for the good.

He said: “I lost all hope after leaving my previous role two years ago as I didn’t think I would get another job. But Mustard Tree built up my confidence so much. They really inspired me and helped me realise I still have talents – something to give.

“When they told me I could do a work placement, it was my chance to show what I can do, what I could offer. During my work experience at Park Inn, I demonstrated what I could do and seemed to get on with everybody.

“I am so grateful to the Park Inn Hotel for providing me with this opportunity.”

Ludwig Duweke, General Manager at The Park Inn by Radisson said: “Our aim last year was to look at how we could make a difference to the lives of people in Manchester that would benefit from our help and support, partnering with Mustard Tree was a perfect fit for us.

“It is incredible how this initiative has had such a positive impact on Ged’s life. We are delighted that he is part of our team and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Mustard Tree in the future.”

Ged added: “I was just about surviving to be honest. But thanks to Mustard Tree and The Park Inn, I gradually started to feel better about myself and quickly grew in confidence.

“I’m really enjoying my role at The Park Inn because it’s a really nice place to work and great to have that sense of security and boost in self-esteem.”

Adrian Ellis, Chair of Manchester Hoteliers’ Association comments: “Recruitment is absolutely fundamental in the hospitality industry, as we are constantly looking for ways to plug the skills gap by attracting and retaining new talent, which is one of MHA’s four strategic initiatives.

“We like to recruit a diverse range of people and providing opportunities to people who have experienced disadvantage, such as Ged, who has shown great potential, is a part of that.”