Front-Runner from Barbel

HotmixPro Gastro is the industrial strength ‘Thermal Blender’ every commercial kitchen has been waiting for.

Beautifully engineered in Italy, the 2 litre heavy usage mixing bowl sits within a fully insulated stainless steel body and operates exactly to programme.

With a speed range from 0 -12,500rpm blending, small and large amounts, to just the right texture, has never been safer or easier.

Producing specific mixtures at the desired temperature, 0°-190°, could not be more precise.

There is no end to creative possibilities, from the simple to the sublime, all at a touch of one finger.

The integrated memory SD card not only stores numerous extremely useful recipes, but will also allow users to memorise their own unique creations to be repeated whenever and wherever required.

Last, but not least, any part that comes into contact with food can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher!

Barbel’s legendary customer support ensures second to none servicing back up at all times.

HotmixPro Gastro is an essential support for every hard-working chef and certainly pays for itself.

Can YOU afford to be without?

For full details on all available models, please contact us today.

E: info@barbel.net T: +44 (0)1629 705110 www.barbel.net