Fruit Cider To Drive Growth As On-Sales Increase 41%

Fruit cider is bringing a whole new audience to the on-trade as sales grew 41.4% in 2017, and is expected to grow further over the next five years with sales anticipated to be 48% of total cider sales by 2023, according to cider producer Weston’s annual report. According to the report cider in the on trade market is worth £1.86 billion and is the equivalent of 287 million litres of cider sold.

Sales by subcategory according to the report reveal that mainstream cider accounts for 66% of the share, a 1.7% growth premium ciders account for 25% share and sees a 6.3% decline crafted cider accounts for 9% share and shows the greatest growth of 16.9%

Sales according to “flavour share see Apple cider accounting for 63% of sales, fruit ciders 36% and pear cider 2%.

Fruit cider is helping to attract a younger and more female-driven audience to the sector, with the 18 to 34 year old age group being the largest consumers, and female consumers accounting for 60% of fruit cider consumption.

Westons cider is looking to drive value into this fast growing category with the introduction of its first premium fruit cider within its Stowford range next month following a successful regional trial.

Stowford Press Mixed Berries will be a 4.0% ABV fruit cider featuring real fruit juice, and will be hitting pubs and bars nationwide as draft fruit cider becomes a key driver within the on trade cider category. The company believes that despite continuing growth there is space for a premium mainstream offering to drive value into the segment.

Stowford Press brand manager Holly Chadwick said: “Sales of fruit ciders are flourishing driven by the vast number of consumers seeking sweeter, refreshing flavours. In total, 25.7 million fruit pints are being drunk in the on-trade and it’s clear to see fruit ciders are broadening consumer interest in the wider category. By appealing to younger female consumers who are often new to the category, fruit ciders are also driving incremental sales. It’s clear there is a fantastic opportunity for the on-trade to drive greater value into the fruit cider category, with a new premium mainstream offering. Thanks to the substantial interest in fruit cider nationwide, within five years we expect it to account for almost 50% of all cider sold.”