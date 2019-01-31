Fujitsu Brings Cooling And Heating To New Thai Restaurant

An energy saving Fujitsu Air Conditioning (UK) AirstageTM V-III VRF heat pump system, complete with 12 indoor cassette units, has been installed at Yum-Sa Thai restaurant in Putney. While the products were fitted primarily for their cooling capabilities, they can also provide heating throughout the London venue.

The completed VRF air conditioning system comprised a V-III two-pipe heat condensing unit connected to nine 600mm x 600mm four-way compact cassettes, as well as three 840mm x 840mm four-way ‘slim type’ cassettes. The Fujitsu products were fitted by Essex-based Fan Rescue Ltd, specialists in commercial air conditioning for restaurants and catering venues.

The cassettes were painted dark grey to match the interior design of the restaurant, prior to being suspended from its exposed ceiling. Pipework was laid to a painted cable tray, while the condensing unit was positioned on a concrete ledge in the venue’s underground car park, but with full exposure to the open atmosphere.

Commenting on the restaurant project, Irfan Nakip, Director of Fan Rescue Ltd, said: “We have worked closely alongside Fujitsu, with the equipment selected proving instrumental in achieving excellent results for Yum-Sa. Fujitsu is our preferred air conditioning brand of choice, as we admire the quality and performance of the Japanese technology. The equipment fitted looks amazing and is extremely energy efficient; I have no doubt that it will be reliable and effective for many years to come.”

Prior to the project commencing, there was in-depth discussion and planning at Fujitsu’s training facility at Elstree, Hertfordshire, while James Richardson, Fujitsu General’s Technical Supervisor, also provided commissioning assistance once the installation was complete.

Fujitsu’s AirstageTM V-III two-pipe heat condensing unit (AJY126LALBH) has a 40kW cooling capacity, boasts a smart, cutting edge design and can be connected to up to 30 indoor units. A flexible communication method and piping connections ensure ease of installation and maintenance, even as part of a large system.

The 600m x 600m compact cassettes used in Yum-Sa were Fujitsu’s AirstageTM AUXB07GALH and AUXB12GALH models, which have capacities of 2.2kW and 3.6kW respectively. There was also an 840mm x 840mm AUXD24GALH cassette, featuring a slim, low height design for circumstances of limited space inside a ceiling void.

Mark Derriman, Fujitsu General’s VRF Business Development Manager, added: “Fujitsu’s air conditioning equipment certainly fits in well with the restaurant setting, and we are grateful to our customer, Fan Rescue Ltd, for presenting us with the opportunity to work on this project.”

For more information about Fujitsu, please visit www.fujitsu-general.com/uk/